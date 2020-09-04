Pure Comedy: Cotton-Mouthed SZA Fans Are Blowing Up Twitter After Receiving A Morsel Of New Music For The First Time In Three Years

2020 just did a 180 degree turn if you’re a fan of the illustrious Solana Rowe. SZA is one of a select group of artists who came in the game (2017), dropped pure fire and disappeared into an abyss. Her fans have been beaten, starved and parched for YEARS, then last night she dropped her Ty Dolla $ign assisted single “Hit Different” and everything changed.

Our queen sza is back!!! This is not a drilllll !!! pic.twitter.com/Nkib4DCZbD — ༺ canary ༻ (@mimithenerd_) September 4, 2020

Not only did fans get a new single, but they got a whole video! It was pure chaos.

The long-awaited single also features star production from legendary producers, The Neptunes.

SZA revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music that she was “fangirling” over having the iconic producers lend a beat to her highly anticipated return since 2017’s CTRL:

“I can’t really wrap my head around the experience and I think more so I’m fangirling off of having a track produced by probably the most formative producers and artists for me when I was growing up.” SZA continued, “I just cannot f**king believe that because it’s my childhood dream and I can’t believe that I made things that I f**k with, with someone that really changed my life.”

SZA detailed her time in the studio too. Apparently, the track was created at DJ Khaled’s house around the time of this year’s Super Bowl. The Neptunes produced about five or six tracks during their session, so hopefully, this means that there are plenty more bangers that await our ears as we patiently brace ourselves for more music from the “Love Galore” singer.

The new tune and video drop comes as a surprise considering last month, SZA had suggested on Twitter that Top Dawg Entertainment head Terrence “Punch” Henderson had been delaying the release of her new music. She revealed that her relationship with the TDE label head was toxic and “hostile” and wrote, “I’ve done all I can do.” The posts were later deleted.

Earlier this year, SZA appeared on an Instagram Live interview and mentioned she had other goodies waiting to be released for fans, with tracks in collaboration with Timbaland, Sia, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani, and Jhené Aiko.

Could she be hinting at a new album on the way?

