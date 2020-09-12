Fine As Wine: Taraji P. Henson Lets Her 50-Year-Old Birthday Cakes Set Sail In A Thong!

Happy Birthday, Cookie! Taraji P. Henson celebrated her milestone 50th birthday Friday with girlfriends on the ocean and the beautiful lady wore nothing but a thong bikini. Oscar-nominated Taraji shared severa snaps from the exoctic celebration on Instagram. In the flicks, she’s seen flaunting her slimmy-trimmy body while smiling. Hyping herself up after hitting the big 5-0, Taraji captioned the photo dump:

“Go off shawty it’s ya BIRFDAY 💋💋💋”

Taraj shared even more video footage from the yacht party via her Instagram stories. She appears to be dancing and celebrating with famous friends like Angie Martinez and R&B Queen Mary J. Blige. The actress received well wishes from other famous friends in her comments like Kerry Washington, LaLa Anthony, Regina Hall and others.

Cookie has plenty to celebrate. Recently, the actress announced she’ll be getting her own “Empire” spinoff show. Fans of the show are looking forward to it, as the series came to an end early in April due to COVID-19 conflicts.

Happy Birthday Taraji!