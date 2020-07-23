Congrats, Cookie! Taraji P. Henson Lands ‘Empire’ Spinoff Show

“Empire” is over but Cookie Lyon’s story continues.

Taraji P. Henson is getting her own “Empire” spinoff. The news comes from Deadline who reports that Cookie Lyon will have her own series detailing the highs and lows of the smart-mouthed matriarch’s life. Taraji will of course star and produce and the series will be written by “Empire” co-creator Danny Strong alongside Stacy A. Littlejohn and Yolonda Lawrence.

Surprisingly, “Empire” creator Lee Daniels will only serve as a non-writing EP.

Deadline adds that the spinoff is part of a new first-look deal between 20th Century Fox TV and Taraji P. Henson as part of her newly formed TPH Entertainment production company.

“The long-rumored Cookie series will be penned and EP’d by Strong, Stacy A. Littlejohn and Yolonda Lawrence. With Empire vet Sanaa Hamri set to direct, the trio will serve as co-showrunners on the spinoff if the Henson, Daniels, Hamri, Brian Grazer and Samie Falvey EP’d LA-set project goes to pilot. Strong re-upped his own deal with 20th Century Fox TV last year and has various projects on the go with the Disney-owned unit.”

Taraji celebrated the news on Instagram…

and added in a statement about her TPH production company;

“I believe that normalizing stories around stigmatizing matters will make them more palatable for audiences to embrace. Art can change perception and I plan to develop projects that can help further the conversation. I also aim to help cultivate and establish new young talent and their stories because they are our future and deserve a voice and a platform to be heard. I’m so excited to have 20th, led by the talented Carolyn Cassidy, support me in this new endeavor.

You go, Cookie!

As previously reported “Empire’s” sixth and final season ended early in April amid production issues linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will YOU be watching the Cookie Lyons spinoff series????