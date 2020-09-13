Are You Here For It?! Gabrielle Union Confirms A ‘Bring It On’ Sequel Is ‘Absolutely Going To Happen’

Bring It On fans, get excited! Gabrielle Union just confirmed that her classic 2000s cheerleading film has a sequel in the works.

During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Union revealed that some of the film’s original cast were doing a panel earlier this week, where they all responded in unison when asked if they would be interested in doing a sequel.

“It’s absolutely going to happen,” the actress confirmed. “I think we because we all got obsessed with ‘Cheer’ on Netflix and it kind of like brought back the whole love of cheerleading, and we kinda want to see where these people would be 20 years later.”

Cheer, the Netflix show Union mentioned, is a docuseries that focuses on five individual cheer team members and dives into the history of the sport, the formation of the National Cheerleaders Association, and the inner workings of modern cheerleading from their perspectives. With so many people obsessed with that show and the inner workings of cheerleading, why not bring back a classic about the same subject?

While the cast–which includes Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Bradford–all seem to be on board for a Bring It On sequel, there is no official word on if there’s a script or even an idea actually in the works as of yet.