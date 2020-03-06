Pure Comedy: Usher Helps James Corden Soften The Blow As He Delivers Some Bad News [Video]

If you find yourself in a situation where you have to deliver bad news, it’s helpful to have Usher nearby in case you can’t fire that employee, or level with a customer about what they owe on a bill. There’s just something about a parody of “Yeah” and “I Don’t Mind” that makes the tough news land a little easier.

On the latest episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Usher joins the host as he goes around delivering some bad news to different groups of people. Whether it’s credit card debt or not being able to rent a car, most people would agree that it wouldn’t be as though to get through if Usher was there to sing us through it.

This video is one of many the late night host has uploaded with the R&B singer this week, so it seems like he’s been having a good time with his most recent promo run for a possible upcoming album. Check out the skit down below to see the chemistry between Usher and James Corden as the former shows off his acting chops and helps deliver some devastating news to some really sad people.