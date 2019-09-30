OOOEMMMGEEE: Gabrielle Union Dressed Kaavia In A ‘Bring It On’ Outfit & Blew Up Ovaries Everywhere
Gabrielle Union Dresses Daughter In “Bring It On” Outfit
We can’t get over Gabrielle Union dressing her adorable 10-month-old daughter Kaavia in a cute likkle East Compton Clovers cheerleading uniform from ‘Bring It On’ during her first trip to Nebraska in a warm and fuzzy moment that melted zillions of ovaries across the internet.
Whew, that Kaavia sure is a precious liddle doll who continues to bless us with occasional smiles as one of the most shared (and swooned over) Black babies on social media.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Kaavia’s ADORABLE outfit on the flip.
@GabUnion
Bring it!!!!! Thank you @runzarestaurants for @kaaviajames Runza Clovers outfit to kick off her very 1st visit to #Nebraska 🏈👼🏾
@duhh_rell
@vivianferchaw
The content I never knew I needed 😍 Gabrielle Union’s daughter in a Clover uniform
@itsgabrielleu
Ice Ice Ice #GBR 👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾
@Johnson32Magics
I was exactly this minute years old when I found out Gabrielle Union was the main cheerleader in Bring It On
@sekiyad
In 20 years, the @Variety headline will read, “Kaavia reprises her mother’s role as a Clover in Bring It On Again and Again”
@RotaNetshiavha
Seeing pictures of Gabrielle Union so happy with her daughter makes me so happy
KeeepUpWithA
I genuinely love seeing Gabrielle Union with her daughter, she went through so much.
