Real Friends: La La Anthony Talks Friendship With Vanessa Bryant & Helping Her Laugh Again Through Tik-Tok [Video]

La La Anthony is a busy woman with a crazy work schedule, but still, you’ll always catch her front and center for her friends no matter the occasion. She isn’t just the friend you see out in the nightlife flicks, she’s there for all the ups and downs her friends experience in this journey called life.

Recently, the actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight to open up about being a real friend and how she’s been there for Vanessa Bryant following the tragic loss of her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant and their daughter, Gigi Bryant.

“Well, you know, I’m a real friend, that’s what friends do,” she said about her support for Bryant. “You know, you don’t dip out on your friends when it gets really hard. And she’s going through something that is unimaginable, that, you know, I can’t even fathom what that feels like. So, just to be a friend and be there to make her laugh when she needs to, cry when she needs to, is a beautiful thing. But that’s what friends do for each other, you know, so I’m always going to be there for her and the girls and just, you know, want to see her just continue to be strong and amazing.” “She’s the strongest woman I know, I tell her all the time,” she continued before calling out other women in their friendship group that have been there for Bryant. “But Monica has been great, Ciara’s been great, and we’re just going to continue to support her in anything that she needs. This is not a one-week journey, a one-month journey. These friendships are lifelong bonds, so I’ve known Vanessa, what, maybe 13, 14, 15 years now?”

La La is a real one and hopefully, she and Vanessa keep the Tik-Tok videos coming our way. It’s good to see Vanessa in good company and spirits dispite what life has thrown her way.