La La Liciousness: La La Anthony Graces The Cover Of Essence Magazine’s September Global Black Fashion Issue

La La Anthony covers Essence Magazine’s September Global Black Fashion Issue. She talks about her evolution from MTV VJ to actress and producer and discusses raising her son Kiyan amid US uprisings, co-parenting with Carmelo Anthony and navigating a working friendship with 50 Cent.

La La proudly posted her cover on the gram.

We gotta say, we really love the images from this spread. We’re publishing a few excerpts from the interview below but she goes way further in depth, especially when talking about Puerto Rico and her work in Hollywood. Check out the excerpts below:

ON PROUDLY BEING AFRO-LATINA:

“I’m Afro-Latina: I’m Black, I’m Puerto Rican, I’m all of it. I’m proud of it.’ But no one really understood that. They were like, ‘You’re one or the other, and that’s it…”

RAISING A BLACK SON IN AMERICA:

“I always talk to him about how he needs to deal with police. It’s sad that these are the conversations we have to have with our children, but this is the world we live in. I make sure he knows that and understands the seriousness of it. I’m not trying to scare him in any way, but I want him to live in reality.”

HER APPROACH TO CO-PARENTING WITH CARMELO ANTHONY:

“My son is at the center of everything… he is watching us, so if we’re out here being reckless or not leading with love, then what kind of example are we setting for him about how he should treat women or how people treat and love each other? … A lot of times, people forget that, and I understand, because you get emotional when you’re going through different things in relationships. But I always want my son to be able to say, ‘No matter what, my parents loved each other. My parents loved me.”

ON BRINGING CYNTOIA BROWN’S STORY TO THE SCREEN:

“For her to trust me with this story, after everything she’s been through, it’s not something I take lightly.”

Timed with its cover launch, also ESSENCE announces the newly launched online hub titled “Protect Black Women and Girls.” The hub was created to help provide more persistent visibility of inequity and disparity with particular attention to justice yet seen for the Black women of the movement like Breonna Taylor and Toyin Salau. The hub includes a series of essays and op-eds from Black women activists, academics and thought-leaders including: Tarana Burke, Kimberlé Crenshaw, LaTosha Brown and more. As Kimberle Crenshaw says in her original essay for the hub, “If we are ever to truly protect young Black women like Toyin Salau or Breonna Taylor, we must first tell their stories.”

The September-October issue of ESSENCE hits newsstands on Tuesday, August 25. For more on this month’s issue, visit ESSENCE.com.