Protesters Surround Media Bus Asking NBA & LeBron James To Address The Death Of Salaythis Melvin

Even though the NBA is contained inside its own bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Black Lives Matter protestors still found a way to make their way onto the campus and make their mission known.

On Saturday, following the Los Angeles Lakers’ blowout win against the Houston Rockets, protesters surrounded an NBA media bus that was making its way from ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando back to the hotel. The demonstrators appeared to be reacting to the death of Salaythis Melvin.

#BLM protest outside the media bus on way back to the hotel blocking bus. pic.twitter.com/4r6EsKwitP — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 13, 2020

Last month, 22-year-old Melvin was shot in the back and killed outside of Florida Mall in Orange County, Florida by Deputy James Montiel. Melvin wasn’t the initial target of authorities as Montiel was part of a plainclothes unit that was in the mall to serve a warrant to another man.

As evidenced by the video above, the protesters were attempting to barricade the buses in hopes of getting the NBA to raise awareness about this shooting in particular. Some people also held signs that specifically asked LeBron James to come forward and help them, presumably because he’s been outspoken about other, similar injustices. Another sign mentioned Russell Westbrook.

While there were no players on the bus the protestors encountered, they definitely got their point across and got national media attention. Following the Lakers win over the Rockets this weekend, LeBron and his team won’t be playing again for a few more days, so we’ll have to wait and see if this inspires him to speak out about Salaythis Melvin.