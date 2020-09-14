Emily B Reveals Baby Bump For Chic “Baby In Bloom” Themed Baby Shower

In case you forgot, Emily B is expecting a baby girl and she revealed on Instagram that she recently had her baby shower. Fabolous first revealed that he and Emily were expecting a baby girl on Father’s Day by posting a photo of the child’s sonogram and using the hashtag #girldad.

Fast forward, Emily is sharing her baby bump photos for the first time with the world. Emily posed among the chic decor at her recent “baby in bloom” themed baby shower.

Famous friend and fellow mom Cassie congratulated Emily B in the comments saying, “yes Frannn so beautiful. Love you so much!”

Emily B’s daughter and boyfriend GHerbo were also present at the party, sharing coupled-up photos together.

Congratulations to Emily B and her baby bump!