Cold Summer Seeds: Fabolous & Emily B Are Expecting A BABY… And It’s A Girl!

Congratulations to Fabolous and Emily B, they’re expecting a baby and this one is a girl!

The 42-year-old rapper and his longtime love have been going steadily strong this past year and now they’re expanding their family. Fab and Emily are raising two sons already, Johan and Jonas Jackson, and Emily’s daughter Taina from a previous relationship. The “Cold Summer” rapper revealed that Emily is pregnant after giving his family a super sweet shout out on Father’s Day. First, Fabolous showed his sons some love then gave Taina, his stepdaughter a special shout out.

Fabolous made the announcement that he’ll be having a baby girl by posting his future daughter’s sonogram to Instagram. The photo has the words “Girl Dad” and “Happy Fathers Day 2020”. Emily shared the same post to her IG stories. How amazing!

Emily B, 38, has not shared photos of her baby bump…yet! The last photo she’s posted of her self is from 6 weeks ago and she’s all covered up.

Congratulations to the Jackson family on their new blessing!