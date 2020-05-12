Lil Em: Fabolous Buys “Big Mama” Emily B THIS Thoughtful Mamas Day Gift…

Fabolous and long time girlfriend Emily B had a good cackle this weekend when the rapper handed over her Mothers Day surprise. The inside joke between the two parents made it’s way online after Fab posted a photo to Instagram. It’s a cake featuring Emily’s face photoshopped over Lil Kim’s body. Fab says the gift is a play off of the nickname he gave his sweetie.

Adding a joke gift to the Gifts from now on… 😂😂😂 My play nickname for @emilyb_ is Big Momma so this years Mother’s Day Cake was inspired by the classic @lilkimthequeenbee pic 😂😂😂

Lil Kim actually responded to the ode in the comments, “LilEM! Amazing! Too funny and cuteee!” Fab sent Emily a simple sweet message on Mother’s Day, calling her “super woman”.