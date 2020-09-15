LeToya Luckett Gives Birth
Congratulations! LeToya Luckett Welcomes Her Second Destiny’s Child, Tysun Wilson Walker
LeToya Luckett is a proud new mother, again. The former Destiny’s Child songstress announced Monday, September 14 that she welcomed a baby boy, Tysun Wilson Walker, weighing in at 9 pounds and 7 ounces.
“Overjoyed! Thank you Heavenly Father,” LeToya captioned a photo of her big boy’s footprints.
Her husband also reposted the footprints on his own Instagram and shared a caption about future father/son moments with his little King.
“Very proud moment for us. Looking forward to the memories we create & the dad/son talks,” wrote the husband.
LeToya Luckett’s husband also recently posted about managing expectations. “Expect nothing and you will never be disappointed,” reads a post on the man’s page who’s been the subject of controversy as of late.
LeToya previously welcomed her daughter Gianna Iman Walker in January 2019 and is also a stepmom to her “daughter-in-love” Madison.
Congratulations LeToya! We wish her all the best.
