Celebrity Seeds: LeToya Luckett Reveals Birth Of Baby Girl Gianna

LeToya Luckett-Walker And Husband Tommicus Walker Welcome Their First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Letoya Luckett and her hubby Tommicus Walker who welcomed their daughter Gianna Iman Walker on Friday, January 4th.

LeToya revealed the happy news on Instagram:

Gianna is LeToya and Tommi’s first child together, he also has a daughter Madison from a previous relationship.

Madison has appeared with the couple on “TI & Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle.”

You can tell from her interactions with Madison that LeToya will be an amazing mother. We are wishing the Walker family so much love! Congratulations!