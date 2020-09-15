SMH: Dave East Posts Footage & Claims Racism Got Him Kicked Off Of A Delta Flight

Dave East was kicked off of a Delta flight recently, and according to the rapper, he was treated unfairly because of the color of his skin.

The rapper uploaded a video to his Instagram page this week, documenting an incident that took place on a recent flight. In the footage, East is asked to get off of the flight, and when he does, he’s met by multiple police officers as he escorted out.

“F*** Delta! Racist Ain’t Even The Word,” the rapper wrote in his caption. “This Jamaican Man Defending me and He dont even know me!!!! He watched the racist harassment!!!! Delta Airlines Y’all Need To Stop Hiring these racist, stupid, ignorant TRUMP supporters that get nervous when they see a PERSON OF COLOR in first class!!! B***h just ask me what I want to drink and keep it pushing!!!! S**t got me Hot.”

It’s still not clear what specifically went down that led to East having to exit the plane, but his caption claims that he was harassed by a flight attendant simply for being a Black man in first class.

Obviously, this isn’t the first time Delta (or any other airline) has been accused of discriminating against passengers of color. Just a few months ago, back in January, Delta was fined $50,000 for discriminating against Muslim passengers.