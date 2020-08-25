So Sad: Fans Believe Big Sean And Jhene Aiko Suffered A Miscarriage After Rapper Opens Up In “Deep Reverence” Verse

Big Sean dropped his new single “Deep Reverence” last night as he rolls out his forthcoming new album ‘Detroit 2’. The song features a verse from the late Nipsey Hussle, which has hip hop fans buzzing, and also touches on some of Sean’s more intimate experiences as he took a break from the spotlight recently.

Big Sean speaks on an unfortunate trauma that he experienced when he lost an unborn child. Fans believe the rapper is alluding to experiencing the miscarriage with Jhené Aiko, although he doesn’t mention her name.

“Should be a billionaire based on the time off I’m not takin’/Probably why the shit with me get crazy and we lost a baby/And everybody around me think I’m the one/But we all just one of ones,” spits the Detroit native several lines later.

It’s not crystal clear if the line is referring to Jhené but fans are reacting as if that is who is referring to online. “Big Sean and Jhené Aiko lost a baby and I couldn’t even imagine how hard that was for them. Respect people’s decision to disappear for a while, we’re all human.” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko lost a baby and I couldn’t even imagine how hard that was for them. Respect people’s decision to disappear for a while, we’re all human. 🙏🏼 — JennyJennJen. (@JennDeLaCreme) August 25, 2020

He also posted Jhene on Instagram hours before dropping his verse. They’re still going strong.

In another part of the verse, the Detroit rapper touches on squashing a beef he presumably had with fellow emcee Kendrick Lamar.