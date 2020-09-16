Choke City: L.A. Clippers Collapse And Crumble Blowing 3-1 Lead To The “Unlikely” Denver Nuggets, Lose Game 7 104-89

The L.A. Clippers are the laughingstock of the NBA right now. Their 104-89 loss to the upstart Denver Nuggets in a HUGE game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals. After game 4 of this series, the Clippers had a 3-1 lead. This is an epic meltdown of historic proportions. For the Nuggets part, this serves as the second time they have overcome a 3-1 lead to win a series in this playoffs. That also marks NBA history as they become the first team to ever accomplish such a feat.

The Clippers “stars”, the “best wing defenders in the game”, New Balance’s own Kawhi Leonard and Pandemic bricklayer Paul George only combined for, well, we’ll let Sportscenter tell it…

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined to go 0-11 with 0 points in the 4th quarter of Game 7. pic.twitter.com/m6thHDovcG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 16, 2020

This the same Kawhi Leonard who people said was “the best player in the league” and the same Paul George who Clippers owner Steve Ballmer mortgaged his future on…

Paul George: 4-16, 10 points Clippers gave up:

-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

-Danilo Gallinari

-First round draft picks in 2022, 2024 and 2026

-Also two first-round choices via Miami (2021 and 2023) pic.twitter.com/Fba2wWKMjr — Dunk Bait (@DunkBait) September 16, 2020

Yikes.

We told you earlier that the Clippers were the laughingstock of the NBA and the slander was RICH. ESPECIALLY from Portland Trailblazers stars Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum…

Yoooo @Dame_Lillard 🤣🤣🤣🤣 you got an extra villa available in Cabo ? — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

Look good to me https://t.co/nw3YU9TKFl — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

When the NBA announces the schedule for the 2021 season, we need to see the Clippers and the Blazers on DAY ONE.

When it’s all said and done, the Clippers didn’t deserve to win because of how they played and at the same time they deserve ALL the trolling because of how they played.