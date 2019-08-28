The Shop: Kevin Hart, Charlamagne Tha God, Lil Nas X, Rob Gronkowski, Kevin Love, CJ McCollum, And Paul Rivera Have Uninterrupted Convo [Video]

LeBron James ‘The Shop’ Features Kevin Hart, Charlamagne Tha God, And More

A new episode of LeBron James‘ HBO show The Shop is airing this weekend and it features one of the most dynamic panels of guests that the show has ever had.

Kevin Hart, Charlamagne Tha God, Lil Nas X, Rob Gronkowski, Kevin Love, CJ McCollum, And Paul Rivera join King James and Maverick Carter for a discussion about careers and everything in between.

Press play down bottom to check out the preview trailer.

We’ll be tuned in, will you?