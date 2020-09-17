Yiiiikes! Fans Witness LaToya Ali’s Husband Adam Diss Her During IG Live Argument

Things got awkward between LaToya and Adam Ali yesterday on LaToya’s IG live when Adam decided to argue that his wife was a “problem” and a “bad” woman in front of thousands of people viewing the stream. The Ali’s still share the same living quarters despite being separated, which recently LaToya described as “toxic.” This seemed to play out by accident while she live-streamed their argument.

So what happened???

As LaToya spoke to fans in the downstairs portion of the home she shares with her estranged husband, he called her from upstairs to “ask her a question.” Instead of hanging up, LaToya brought the phone and 2,500 live viewers with her and that’s when things got weird:

LaToya: When’s the last time you romanced me? Adam: This is not the platform for this. What is the point of all of this? They know the truth, who the troublemaker is. LaToya: What they do know is you’re not affectionate with me, in all of the vlogs. The last time you were affectionate with me was the gender reveal for Aya… Adam: Do you really want me to put your place in front of, how many people in here, 2,500? LaToya: Sure. Adam: Woke man don’t leave good woman. LaToya: Woke man don’t leave good woman? So I’m a good woman…cuz you don’t wanna leave me. Adam: The world knows, you know it like I know it .I don’t do these fake sh*ts. Don’t play dumb dumb with me.

Yiiikes! The livestream was deleted but you can peep a screen recording of it below.

Earlier this year, LaToya Ali announced that she would be calling it quits with her husband of 9 years. Fans of the celebrity Youtuber’s were confused earlier this month when a picture of the couple surfaced together during an outing with RHOA’s Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd.

Back in July, it was announced that LaToya would be joining the upcoming season of RHOA. Could it be clickbait in anticipation of her appearance on the show or do YOU think she is really going through it with Adam?

Do you feel like LaToya and Adam are doing the right thing by separating after watching this clip?