Potential Peach Holders: These TWO Newbies Reportedly Joining #RHOA Season 13

There’s a new rumor circulating surrounding #RHOA season 13 and it involves two NEW potential peach holders.

As previously reported there’s been LOTS of chatter surrounding the forthcoming season including rumors that NeNe Leakes was fired and would be replaced by comedienne Mo’Nique. Mo’Nique herself shut down that down and NeNe and her attorney BALKED at claims that she’s getting the boot. Instead, they suggested that she’s actually negotiating her contract and could be getting a spinoff.

Not only that, TMZ confirmed that very messy but entertaining “RHOA snake” Yovanna Momplaisir would be returning in a full-time capacity on the program much to some #RHOA fans chagrin.

Now there’s more alleged peach passing news to report surrounding TWO potential newbies.

LoveBScott reports that actress Drew Sidora is “finally” getting a peach. The “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story” star has been the subject of RHOA rumors since 2015 when she was rumored to be joining the show alongside Kim Fields. A rep for the actress denied the reports however and said; “RHOA producers did not ‘test’ Drew’s ‘Housewife’ qualifications for the upcoming season” while noting that she was busy being a wife and mother. Kim, of course, signed on for season 8 and swiftly LEFT.

LoveBScott also alleges that Canadian Youtube star LaToya Ali a.k.a. LaToya Forever will also join the show.

Back in 2019, LaToya fueled RHOA rumors alongside her buddy Kandi Burruss.

“You need to be on the show,” said Kandi in a video with the YouTuber. “Let’s get me on the show!” said LaToya.

Many speculated that she signed on to the show to “replace” Shamari DeVoe. That ultimately didn’t happen and instead, Kenya Moore took the singer/reality star’s place. LoveBScott says that LaToya could potentially be moved down to a “friend of the show” amid her impending divorce and filming snags from her estranged husband Adam Ali.

“According to our sources, there’s been a bit of a hold up with LaToya’s estranged husband (Adam Ali) not wanting certain things filmed. Last month, they announced they’ve ended their marriage. In the event they’re not able to work through whatever hold-up they’re having (whether it be for him to film or not wanting her to show the kids), the backup plan is for LaToya to be a friend of the show.”

Hmmmm, what are YOUR thoughts on Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali reportedly joining RHOA season 13??? More details on the flip.