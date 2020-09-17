Yikes: Kanye West’s Twitter Account Was Seemingly Suspended For Doxing ‘White Supremacist’ Journalist

It looks like Kanye West got a temporary suspension on Twitter following the continuation of his most recent tweetstorm.

In case you’re just tuning into the drama, here’s a brief recap on what happened.

On Monday evening, Kanye began to stir up Twitter yet again to air out his grievances with the music industry and his contract with Sony and Universal:

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved I’m putting my life on the line for my people The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

On Wednesday, his Twitter rant continued when he sent out a Tweet by Tweet of his actual contract with the record companies:

90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Among sending out several other ideas into the world, Kanye ended up publicly sharing the phone number of a Forbes editor in a tweet on Wednesday. Sharing the personal details of a person is against the social media company’s terms of service as they see it as a violation of a person’s privacy. This comes after West called Forbes, “some of my favorite white supremacists” during his recent interview with Nick Cannon.

While it hasn’t been confirmed that Kanye’s account was temporarily suspended because of this tweet–which is usually what happens after a user commits a violation– a few of the rapper’s associates took to the platform to announce that news themselves.

Randomly enough, former NBA player Rick Fox along with right-wing commentator Candace Owens relayed the news of Kanye’s temporary suspension, apparently at the behest of Kanye himself. Fox let his followers know the suspension will last for twelve hours.

My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours — Rick Fox (@RickFox) September 17, 2020

That 12 hours is already up, though Kanye is yet to tweet since initially being suspended on Wednesday evening. Before that, the rapper was continuing on with his conversation about ownership and contracts in the music business.