It’s A Wrap??? Fans Think Taraji P Henson Quietly Kicked Fiancé To The Nearest Curb

Fans think Taraji P. Henson and her longtime love Kelvin Hayden have quietly ended their relationship. Recently, the actress celebrated her milestone 50th birthday. Taraji enjoyed her time on a yacht amongst friends. As the days followed, fans noticed that her supposed fiancé was not on the yacht with Taraji in any of her photos nor did he wish her a “happy birthday” on social media, something he did the previous year for his famous fiancee.

The last time Kelvin post anything about Taraji was in February. This was around the same time the couple decided to postponed their 4/4/20 scheduled wedding due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I’m pausing because there’s so much to take into consideration now,” said Taraji while noting that her grandma is 96 and Kelvin has a grandma who’s 86. “I just lost an uncle who we think may have had complications of corona,” said Taraji. “It’s a lot to think about, and I just think we should pause, stop, and just think this thing through. We will be forever changed, humanity will be forever changed after thi

By the looks of Taraji’s Instagram, we haven’t seen her post anything about Kelvin since March. What do you think this all means?

Furthering rumors, Taraji posted up this solo photo on the beach with the caption “#bliss” with no fiancé in sight…

In the picture, if you look closely Henson appears to be wearing a ring, but it doesn’t look like the one she received for her engagement.

The couple has had issues with their relationship in the past. Taraji opened up about their struggles in an interview with SELF magazine last year claiming that they have broken up in the past due to “miscommunication and concerns of possible cheating.” She also admitted that at one point she cut Kelvin off completely and “blocked and deleted” his number and email.

Henson and Hayden have been together since 2015. He proposed to her in 2018 on Mother’s Day, and in 2017, she went public with their relationship.

Do you think all of this means Taraji and Kelvin are over?