For Your Viewing Pleasure: Alicia Keys, Ty Dolla $ign, Lin-Manuel Miranda, And R.E.M. Let Fans Into Their Creative Process On Netflix’s ‘Song Exploder’ [Video]

You ever wonder how in the hell your favorite artist came up with your favorite song? What were they thinking about when they wrote it? What was the thought process behind using certain instruments or employing a certain melody?

Well, Netflix is launching a new series that will give us common folk a never-before-seen look inside the creative process of A-list artist from the past and the present with detailed explanations of literally every aspect of songwriting and producing. If you’re into music, like, REALLY into music, then this will most likely be your newest binge-watch.

The series is based on the popular podcast by the same name that was created by Hrishikesh Hirway back in 2014. Pretty dope idea and if the execution of the TV series is as good as this trailer looks then we should all be in for something special.

Press play on the video below and check out the trailer for Song Exploder!

Alicia Keys has also dropped her self entitled album ALICIA. The new release features some killer collabs with Tierra Whack, Jill Scott, Khalid , Miguel, Sampha, Diamond Platnumz, and Snoh Aalegra. This will be the singer’s 7th studio album. We’ve already heard a great deal from it too. In mid-august, Alicia dropped her track alongside Khalid called “So Done” and last week she unleashed another single called “Love Looks Better.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the “Girl On Fire” singer revealed that she finally feels like herself:

“It’s been a journey and I really went in by myself and I just stayed in that space and it brought me back to the remembrance of how important hearing myself is,” she said.

Her new self-entitled offering really does give us a raw and honest look at the singer in a way that we haven’t seen before. You can listen to the greatness of ALICIA down below for yourself.