For Your Viewing Pleasure: Alicia Keys Teams Up With Khalid For Their New Track “So Done” [Video]

Alicia Keys and Khalid are teaming up for a brand new song.

The duo just dropped a collaboration called “So Done” and a music video to go along with it.

Unfortunately for fans of Alicia Keys (and anyone else who likes attending concerts), the coronavirus pandemic ended up forcing the singer to cancel her global tour that was planned for 2020. Everything has been pushed back to 2021, so we’ll still get to see Keys live on stage sometime soon(ish), but for now, she’s giving us new music to listen to and hold us over in the meantime.

Alicia linked up with Khaled on Thursday night to drop not only a new song, but also an accompanying music video for “So Done.” The video was directed by Andy Hines, whose previous credits include videos for Anderson .Paak and other big names. In this visual, the duo is performing at what looks to be a high school prom, a scenario that seems foreign given the current social distancing guidelines. With that being said, it’s still entertaining to look at other people having fun in groups to remember the good ole days of large gatherings. Or maybe it’ll gross you out to see people spreading germs. One or the other.

Check out Alicia Keys and Khalid in the video for “So Done” down below: