He LIKES Lies: Donald Trump Says Teaching The Critical Race Theory In School Will “Destroy Our Country”

It should come as absolutely no surprise that Donald Trump likes lies but he REALLY likes lies. Yeah, he’s a liar but that’s not what we mean. Donald Trump LIKES lies. They please him. In his mind, lies are power. Lies are information. Lies are facts. He shows us how much he likes lies every single day. Yesterday was no different.

53% of white women’s president gave a “speech” from the National Archives Museum last night and as he criticized the education curriculum called the Critical Race Theory which explains how the United States was built on the backs of enslaved Black bodies who were murdered and raped by white folks, he fixed his chapped lips to say the following:

“Critical race theory and the crusade against American history is toxic propaganda, ideological poison that, if not removed, will dissolve the civic bonds that tie us together. It will destroy our country.”

Donald Trump thinks that telling children the truth about Amerikkka, slavery, and how the abuse, degradation, and murder of Black people would destroy this stolen and bloody land. To that, we say, “good.”

“Hateful lies” he called them. Slavery and racism are hateful lies. If we didn’t know any better we’d think that Trump has Doctor Strange’s infinity stone and was creating his own reality. Unfortunately, the stones that he does have are in his brain and white people do truly believe that there is another reality where America is good and righteous.

The only way we get an Endgame is if we ALL vote on November 3.