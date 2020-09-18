Young Jefe, Holmes! Shy Glizzy Returns With Trap-Boomin’ Trifecta “Young Jefe 3” Featuring Meek Mill, Lil’ Uzi Vert & More!

Shy Glizzy is back with the third installment of his critically-acclaimed “Young Jefe” series featuring everybody from Meek Mill to Lil Uzi Vert sprinkled across 18 trunk-rattling tracks produced by Zaytoven, BuddahBlessThisBeat, TM88 (and many, many more).

The 300 Ent. artist and XXL Freshman Class 2015 alumnus continues to show just how successful an Indie artist can be in today’s stream-fueled music industry where constant content is king.

“The freedom I have, the leadership I preach about and the ownership, as well. That’s really important to me,” he said in an interview with Revolt earlier this year.

“To be the leader of my own brand and have my own label, to coach the youths who are coming from my area and different parts of the struggle or wherever they may come from. Even if I come across the next Justin Bieber, I’m looking to expand my brand in those ways. It‘d take me much, much longer to execute my vision because I’ve already been on such a long journey. Now, it’s time to step it up. For me having so much freedom in this situation, there’s no way I could lose because I’m in control of my own destiny.”

Last Friday, he dropped lead single “Forever Tre 7” (featuring Glizzy Gang Records newest signee NoSavage) that comes to life in the visuals below:

Earlier this summer, Shy extended his winning streak with “Lonely Vibes” that garnered 1 million-plus Spotify streams/800K music video views and set the tone for “Right or Wrong” (featuring Lil Uzi Vert) that raked in 3.4 million Spotify streams/522K YouTube views to critical acclaim.

Stream “Young Jefe 3” here and follow Shy on the gram here.