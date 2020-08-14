City Girls Speak On Female Rap Dominating The Charts & J.T. Finally Addresses Alleged Lil Uzi Coupledom

As we speak hip-hop is in a monumental phase where the female rappers are bringing the heat and putting up points on the charts like there male counterparts. The City Girls are a very important part of this story when we discuss this moment decades from now. When the City Girls hit the scene it was a breath of fresh air for those who have been dying for that raw female rap that isn’t dressed up politically correct for the masses. Most importantly their music still exploded just as if it was made for the masses. 2020 has delivered amazing unfiltered raps and visuals from the City Girls to Cardi B, and even Beyoncé. With Cardi B & Megan The Stallion’s new track and video “WAP” causing chaos, it’s clear the ladies in the rap game are intimidating everyone.

Recently Miami and JT dropped by The Breakfast Club to check-in and discuss the new wave of female rap and why exactly the boys are feeling threatened and can’t keep women’s business out their mouths.

Aside from talking women in hip-hop, Charlemagne puts JT in the hot seat over her rumored breakup with Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert. Cthagod makes it clear he only asked because her label “asked him not to” but in the end, it became the highlight of the interview. They also talk about how their new album City On Lock which was leaked back in June, lead to a rushed album release. Catch the full interview below.