Masika Kalysha Claims “Racist” Landlord’s Squatting Accusations Were Exaggerated Because She’s Black

Masika has responded diligently to David Weintraub’s claim she “squatted” and stole stuff from his Calabasas home. Last week, the seemingly disgusted landlord claimed she had not paid rent, trashed his property and prevented him from selling the home, but she says his claims were all “bigotry.”

In an exclusive statement sent to The Shade Room, Masika details why David Weintraub’s remarks, specifically telling listeners that he sent her “back to the projects”, are fugazi.

“I am offended that David Weintraub, a white man who manages and profits from Black talent, would attack me, a Black woman, with the tired racial slur ‘back to the projects.’ I am disturbed that he would include my 4-year-old daughter in his hate-filled tirade. Children are off-limits.”

Masika’s legal rep added to the statement:

“David’s demeaning remarks are wrong on many levels. Although I have never lived in the so-called ‘projects,’ his bigotry doesn’t just disparage me. His racist and bigoted rhetoric is abusive and offensive, and his comments disrespect the honest and hardworking people who live in affordable housing, including some of my fans, followers, and audience. David publicly confirmed what I already knew: He is a bigot and a racist, without respect for women, children, his clients, and their supporters.” “David Weintraub’s allegations that Masika Tucker was a ‘squatter’ in his Woodland Hills home or that he ‘gave her the house’ mischaracterizes how Ms. Tucker came into possession of the property.”

The statement continued to say,

“On December 20, 2019, Ms. Tucker entered into a purchase contract with Mr. Weintraub and the home’s co-owner Judith Axonovitz, Mr. Weintraub’s mother. Ms. Tucker put her previous home

on the market, which sold on March 17, 2020. Meanwhile, the city, along with the entire country,

went into Covid-19 lockdown, which impacted mortgage lending in general and Ms. Tucker’s

loan in particular.”

You can hear David Weintraub’s original statement here. Does it sound like he’s being extra because Masika is a Black woman?