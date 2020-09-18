BOSSIPSounds: SMILEZ Is Here To Paint The World Yellow With Catchy Club Bop “Head Shoulders”

Los Angeles rapper, singer, songwriter and producer SMILEZ is here to paint the world yellow with catchy debut single “Head Shoulders” that’s sure to ring off in clubs (and cabanas) everywhere.

“I feel great honestly, I’m so excited about it,” he said about “Head Shoulders” in a recent interview with FLAUNT. “We’re worked on that song for a minute. The beat’s so crazy, we went to Miami and recorded that with Rvssian. He’s a monster in the studio. Every bit he’s playing was like ‘what the hell? What are you doing? This is crazy.’ I’m excited because it’s the first one out.”

Draped head-to-toe in yellow and serving up bars as bold (and bright) as his favorite color, the smiley face-obsessed star floats over slippery flutes with unapologetic energy.

The track ultimately flips the old school rhyme “Head, Shoulders, Knees, Toes” on its head as a raunchy club banger that we expect to hear millions of times at exclusive clubs from South Beach to West Hollywood.

Like a turnt Hip-Hop superhero waiting in the wings, SMILEZ has been making power moves touring with superstars Juice WRLD, Lil Pump, Trippie Redd and 6ix9ine (who featured him on his latest album “Tattletales”).

“Oddly enough me and my crew, him and his friends all got along super well,” he said about polarizing rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

…way too well. Certain rappers you do shows with, you don’t know if you’re going to vibe with them. Some people have that vibe of “I’m doing my show, I’m not here to fucking chill.” We all clicked, on this “f*ck it, let’s have a blast. What the hell, we’re in Europe.” We all became really good friends from that, then stayed in touch.”

Stream “Head Shoulders” here and follow his journey to stardom here.