NOPE: Joe Budden Explains Why He Turned Down Interviewing Tekashi 6ix9ine [Video]

Joe Budden is currently ending his two-year-long Spotify deal and heading back on his journey to change the podcast landscape. The Joe Budden Podcast has become the premier podcast not just in hip-hop or urban culture, but in podcasting in general.

His one-on-one interview series, The Pull Up, has offered a fresh take on music interviews, providing open and honest dialogue with some of the hottest in the game. Recently, Joe revealed that Tekashi 6ix9ine reached out to try and get a sit down with Joe. At the time, Tekashi had yet to do his first interview since being released from prison after his snitchfest in New York. Joe, like many others, turned down the opportunity for various reasons.

In true fashion, Joe gave us insight and free game into the decision and what Tekashi was really trying to do.

“You’re not looking to expose something,” Joe said. “You’re looking to expose something next to someone that’s official. You’re looking to expose something next to somebody that didn’t fuck with you. That’s called you’re looking for a co-sign. Wow, this little manipulative f**k. Back to manipulating.”

Joe also points out others who declined the same interview, touching on the fact that his album projections dropped over 60%. Joe’s breakdown is worth a watch and you can hear it in full below.

It’s important to note that last week Joe was caught up in a weird debacle of his own with ex-girlfriend Cyn Santana and their former assistant Raqi Thunda who alleged that he likes to engage in some freaky behavior with animals. He has since addressed the issue but no further details have been reported.