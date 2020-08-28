Flashback Friday: Alicia Silverstone Tells The Story Of Her Iconic Yellow Plaid ‘Clueless’ Costume [VIDEO]

Alicia Silverstone is an icon living. The ‘Clueless’ star recently did an interview with VOGUE where she discussed the yellow plaid suit she wore for the film’s opening scenes and how it set the stage for fashion moving forward. For those who may not know, Alicia took on the iconic role of Cher Horowitz in Clueless. Released in 1995, the coming of age teen comedy featured an all star cast with Stacey Dash as the role of Cher’s best friend and sidekick Dionne Davenport. The late great Brittany Murphy played the socially awkward new girl Tai Frasier in the film, who befriends both Dionne and Cher in the hopes of becoming more popular amongst her high school peers.

We love this! It’s really interesting to see how much Alicia still looks the same and has the same mannerisms, and it’s funny to hear her talk about all the fittings and costumes. We’re happy to see costume designer Mona May getting her recognition as well. Did you enjoy ‘Cher’ going down memory lane? ‘Clueless’ is definitely one of those movies we can watch over and over and over again. Every time we see clips of Brittany Murphy we get kind of sad. It’s actually kind of sad seeing how Stacey Dash ended up too but that’s a whole different kind of tragedy. We’re glad to see Alicia thriving though considering at one point she was thinking about calling her career in Hollywood quits.

In a recent interview with Today, the actress revealed she became weary of Hollywood when she was body shamed on set while filming the 1997 superhero flick “Batman & Robin.”

“They would make fun of my body when I was younger,” recalled Silverstone. “It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn’t confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape; that doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.”

After seeking therapy at 30, Silverstone said she gained her excitement for acting back. Currently, she stars in the indie movie “Bad Therapy.”

It is undeniable how much of an impact Clueless has had on not only the film industry, but fashion too. Was the yellow suit your favorite Cher outfit in ‘Clueless’? Who do you think did the best job recreating it? Iggy Azalea was pretty spot on, riiiiight?!

What other iconic costumes would you love to see actors talk about? Janet Jackson talking about her ‘Poetic Justice’ outfits would be pretty cool.