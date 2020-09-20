Boo’d Up Bangers: Big Sean Says He & Jhené Aiko Have Another Twenty88 Project ‘In the Works’

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko aren’t done making music together.

Following the release of his fifth studio album Detroit 2, Big Sean went over to Reddit to answer fan questions during an AMA session. The rapper ended up answering a big variety of questions about his latest project along with giving some updates about another release he’s been teasing for years now.

“Sup man, big fan. Detroit 2 is still on repeat,” a fan wrote before asking about Sean’s collaborative project with his boo, Jhené Aiko. “Are you guys working on a new TWENTY88 album?” “It’s in the works :),” Sean succinctly responded.

In case you’re unfamiliar, the couple–collectively known as Twenty88–released their self-titled debut album back in 2016. The project was beloved by fans of both artists, which also means that in the years since, they have all been holding their breath for a follow-up. Shortly following the release of Twenty88, Sean informed his curious followers the duo’s sophomore project would arrive sometime in 2017, after he and Aiko dropped their solo albums.

Obviously, that didn’t happen. But, since Big Sean just released his long-awaited Detroit 2, and Jhené gave fans Chilombo just a few months ago, it seems like the time for another Twenty88 project is actually coming sometime soon. If there’s one thing we can all appreciate about Stay-At-Home orders, it’s the fact that our favorite artists have all the time in the world to produce a lot of content.