Zen The F*** Out: Big Sean Drops A New Visual For “ZTFO” [Video]

Big Sean just released the latest music video off of his new project, Detroit 2.

Following his fifth studio album earning the top spot on the Billboard 200, Sean Don is back and better than ever in his visual for “ZTFO.” The video is…exactly what you’d probably expect from a song with a title like, “Zen The F*** Out,” showing Big Sean meditating in a variety of places while he raps along to the track. As he hovers over the pool in an absolutely gorgeous backyard, he floats over the beat with Travis Scott ad-libs coming through in the background.

This is just the latest song on the album to get a music video, following other tracks including “Don Life,” “Body Language,” and “Harder Than My Demons.” First week numbers showed that the highly anticipated project earned 103,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending on September 10. Detroit 2 notably beat out 6ix9ine’s TattleTales for the top spot, earning huge praise among fans and critics alike for putting antics aside and letting the music do the talking.

Check out the music video for “ZTFO” for yourself down below as the perfect way to get ready for a chill weekend at home: