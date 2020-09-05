Jhené Aiko Celebrates Self-Love Post-Relationship In The New Visual For “Speak” [Video]

Jhené Aiko just shared her latest music video, and this time, it’s for her song, “Speak.”

This track is a ballad that preaches self-care and self-love, chronicling the sense of freedom Aiko feels post-breakup. While a lot of us might spend too much time mourning failed relationships and dreading our alone time, Jhené uses this song to communicate just how great it can be to embrace that flexibility. The singer mentions the fact that the sun is always shining regardless of what any of us are doing and applies that mentality to her own life and the love she has for herself. She also emphasizes how great it can be to spend time alone because of the fact that there’s nobody around to impress–which is why she’s putting on a dress her old lover used to hate.

This music video is as simple as it gets, simply showcasing Aiko’s life at home (presumably during quarantine). We see her doing chores, producing music, meditating, aligning her chakras, and filling her time with activities she likes without anyone else being able to influence her choices.

Check out Jhené Aiko’s new video for yourself “Speak” down below: