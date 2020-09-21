Jesus Saves: Orlando Brown Joins Christian Church, Testifies To Quitting Crystal Meth

Former Disney star Orlando Brown, 32, has been away from social media and working on his health alongside members of the Christian church according to a surfaced clip. Footage of Orlando testifying about quitting his usage of “crystal meth” in front of a church crowd was shared on The Shade Room over the weekend. The child star still seems to have his spunky personality as he explains how Christianity has helped him start his recovery journey.

Orlando chanted to the crowd:

“Father, we thank you. For this time, for this praise!”

The married father began, introducing himself to what appears to be churchgoers.

My name is Orlando Brown. You may know me from a little show from back in the day called “That’s So Raven.” I went through a lot. I experimented with crystal meth, with weed. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was addicted to the internet. All kinds of stuff.”

Orlando appears to be a member of the church, which gave all the praises.

“My fiancé told me about this place and when I came it was amazing. I had a blast. These brothers accepted me for who I am. Church is lovely.”

Orlando’s recent appearance seems to be the healthiest fans have seen him in years. Back in 2018, the actor made an alarming appearance on Dr. Phil where he was seen visibly incoherent and jumbling his words.

His shocking episode on the show was followed by a series of bizarre social media posts. Earlier this year, Brown claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Nick Cannon, to which Cannon addressed by saying he would pray for him.