How You Dietin’? Wendy Williams Weighs In With Whittled Waistline And 25 Pounds Down For First Day Back!

New season, new P-Bawwwdy who dis?!

Wendy Williams is down quite a few pounds and we’re not even counting the grown man she dropped from her life at the top of the year! The popular talk show host returned to TV Monday September 21sth and revealed she lost 25 lbs while sheltering at home, according to Page Six reports.

During the 12th season premiere of The Wendy Show Monday, Williams told her audience she credited a loss of appetite for the big drop.

“Food became disgusting to me,” she revealed. “I was cooking at first and it was all good, I was shoveling stuff in my mouth.”

Wendy has been sharing her plates throughout quarantine, but her fans haven’t been the biggest fans — routinely labeling her meals as “struggle plates.”

“Everything from hot dogs to lobster,” Wendy said of her undiscriminating diet, “but then it became I’m done with food.”

Williams said the turning point came for her when she visited the doctor ahead of a routine colonoscopy and she saw she’d lost quite a few pounds when. her doctor weighed her.

“‘I haven’t weighed this little since high school,’” Williams said. “I feel really good, but I’m just alone in my romance.”

Williams finalized her divorce from Kevin Hunter at the top of 2020 and has made her own dating life a hot topic as she navigates being a single lady.

Here’s a shot of Wendy from earlier this week where you can clearly see she’s looking lots more svelte. Have you been losing pounds during quarantine or gaining them?