Tyler, The Creator Responds To Rumors He’s The Baby Meeting 2Pac In Resurfaced Viral Clip

What are the chances Tyler, The Creator met Tupac Shakur when he was just a baby AND the encounter was actually caught on camera? Turns out….0 percent.

After rumors began to circulate, for some reason, that the rapper had an unlikely encounter with 2Pac growing up, Tyler, The Creator would like his fans to accept the fact that it’s definitely not him in a viral video that’s resurfaced once again this week.

2pac Vs Tyler The Creatorpic.twitter.com/ht6GlmKCKr — CHIEF ALEEL (@ChiefAleel) August 28, 2015

The video in question shows Pac joking about a child who is “mean-mugging” him on the street.

“Now I could keep walking or I could confront that man,” the rapper joked. “I think I’m gonna keep walking. I don’t know what he got with him.” The child is also shown in the video, staring back at 2Pac.

The claim that the baby in the video is Tyler is a years-old joke, but since then, some people have taken up the belief that this really is a young Tyler, The Creator. Because of this, Tyler decided to inform fans on Sunday that it’s not him, laughing at anyone who believed the hilarious rumor.

The rapper simply wrote, “thats not me as a baby with tupac dumbass ha.”

thats not me as a baby with tupac dumbass ha — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) September 20, 2020

And there you have it. Whether or not the story was true, it’s still pretty hilarious for a joke like this to go on so long.

In other Tyler, The Creator news. The Grammy Award-Winning artist has been cooking up a deliciously odd collaboration with ice-cream brand Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. The company just announced his second wonky flavor creation called Pluto Bleu, a delicious treat that combines citrusy notes with a hint of raspberry for a perfect fall treat.

You have to act fast though because the new flavor is only around for a limited time offer.

This is the second time Tyler has partnered up with Jeni’s. Last year the two surprised fans with the “Snowflake”, a mint and white chocolate ice cream flavor.