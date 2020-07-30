Mo Money: Drake Shows Off A Pair Of $300,000 Diamond Chains Honoring Tupac Shakur

It’s no secret that Drake likes to spend his money on extravagant things, so a couple chains valued at $300,000 is just another normal day for the rapper.

On Wednesday night, the Toronto native gave fans a quick glimpse at the newest additions to his jewelry collection. The brand new pair of diamond chains, created by Jason of Beverly Hills, both feature depictions of the late legend Tupac Shakur.

The lavish chains were shown off by Drake in an Instagram Story, as well as being shown more in detail in a post from the official Jason of Beverly Hills account. Under his video of the finished products, the jeweler thanked Drake for trusting him and his team with the “unbelievable honor” of paying homage to a legend like Tupac.

Each of the new pieces is valued at a whopping $300,000, making it $600,000 total for the pair. Both of the pendants include a diamond chain with 70 carats of flawless white and natural yellow diamonds, along with over half a kilo of gold in total.

As for the work that went into these masterpieces, approximately five weeks and 150 hours went into the completion of the tribute chains, which all began with an original concept brought to Jason by Drake himself. After that, they both built on the design until it reached the insane level of quality we see today.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Drake flaunt his expensive accessories either. In recent months, the rapper was caught flossing matching Chains with his Life Is Good co-collaborator Future. Both pieces of drip were valued at $200,000 each. Drake sure knows how to stunt on em.