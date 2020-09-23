“Tamar Braxton Get Ya Life” Exclusive: David Wants To Bring His Family And Tamar’s Closer [VIDEO]

Tamar Braxton’s WeTV docuseries “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life” is back with a brand new episode Thursday. We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. This week we see David trying his darnedest to bring their families together, but of course he faces some roadblocks. Check out the clip below:

Do you think David’s excuse for not coming by the house during their visit is acceptable? How does he expect the families to unite if he and Tamar are still concerned with past issues? Do you agree with him?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

On Thursday, September 24th at 9:00 pm ET/CT, Tamar’s journey to her dream life comes to a dramatic halt when cameras are forced to shut down. Tamar’s caught in the crossfire between David’s suspicions and relaunching her career. A long-lasting family feud hovers over Tamar and Mona steps in.

If you haven’t already been watching, “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life” is all about Tamar making her comeback after losing everything — including herself. She decides to turn her life around by taking matters into her own hands and sharing her truth in a revealing new docu-series that follows her every move. Tamar teams up with music and TV mogul Mona Scott-Young to bare it all and bring her “baggage” – aka the camera crew — along with her for the ride. Cameras continue rolling during Tamar’s most vulnerable hours as she invites love back into her life with her new boyfriend David (now ex-boyfriend David), relaunches her music career, navigates co-parenting with ex-husband Vince Herbert, and battles the pressure to reconcile and reunite with her family.

A new episode of “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life” airs Thursday, September 24th at 9:00 pm ET/CT on WeTV. Will you be watching?