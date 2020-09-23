Doing The Work: LeBron James Is Actively Trying To Pay Fines For Convicted Felons In Florida So They Can Vote

LeBron James has always been about putting in the work and not just talking about it.

LeBron’s on-court accomplishments are nice, but his off-the-court accolades go hand-in-hand. Bron promised to change the lives of the next generations of kids back in his home state of Ohio and he did just that with his I Promise school. Then, King James said he would help lead the charge to make it possible for student-athletes to get paid for their talent in college and California Governor Gavin Newsome signed legislation to do just that on his show, The Shop.

One of his biggest sports promises was to provide a platform for players to be themselves and empower themselves through storytelling. LeBron accomplished that with Uninterrupted.

This year, LeBron’s focus has been on two things: bringing the NBA championship back to Los Angeles and combating voter suppression. Now, LeBron is ramping up right before the 2020 election using mass text messaging offering to pay fines for convicted felons according to Outkick.com.

LeBron and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition are actively sending text messages to residents for the purpose of forwarding them to convicted felons, Outkick has learned. LeBron and the group are offering to pay fines and fees so felons can vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Outkick and Fox News have reported this as some sort of move for Joe Biden, however, LeBron nor the Florida Rights Restoration coalition have mentioned anything about who the felons should vote for and a specific party vote is not required to participate.