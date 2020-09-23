Put On Blast: Dr. Dre’s Business Partner Accuses The Producer’s Estranged Wife Of Grand Theft

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty
Things between Dr. Dre, his estranged wife Nicole Young, and now, his business partner just gets messier and messier.
Attorneys for Larry Chatman, who co-founded Record One studio with Dre back in 2015, are accusing Young of withdrawing an extra $30,000-plus from the business account, despite no longer being legally authorized. Larry claims Nicole embezzled $353,000 from the account in late August, accusing Nicole of criminal conduct in draining the account last month. After receiving the letter, Chatman says Nicole went on to siphon another $31,457, two days after she was given the boot and removed in any official capacity.
In the eyes of both Larry and his attorney, Young’s latest transaction amounts to grand theft, on top of the alleged $353k embezzlement from earlier, and they’re threatening legal action. Nicole’s attorney called their first accusation a “low-grade PR stunt” meant to embarrass his client and take the spotlight away from a recent lawsuit she filed against Dre himself, in which she accused him of hiding assets she feels entitled to in the divorce. Nicole’s lawyer told TMZ, “This is a clear attempt to smear Nicole’s name. As people are well aware, banks do not give out money to people who are not authorized to receive it.”This is just the latest drama in an already messy divorce, in which Nicole claims Dre tore up the prenup she signed right before getting married. She also wants nearly $2 million a month in temporary spousal support while the divorce winds its way through the legal system.
