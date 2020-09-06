Nuthin’ But A $ Thang: Pettiest Reactions To Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Requesting $2 MILLION PER MONTH In Spousal Support

Everyone’s buzzing over Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young reportedly requesting nearly $2 million/month in temporary spousal support after filing for divorce back in June. On top of that, she also wants $5 million to cover her legal fees.

Sources close to the couple claim that Young still lives in their Malibu home and has access to their cars, personal chefs, and other luxuries. Dre will likely cite this current living arrangement in his argument as to why she shouldn’t be granted her request for $1,936,399/month.

Here’s the breakdown via TMZ:

– Laundry and cleaning $10,000/month – Clothes $135,000/month – Education (tuition and living expenses) $60,000/month — Entertainment $900,000/month — Charitable contributions $125,000 a month — Mortgage. $100,000/month — Telephone, cell phone, e-mail $20,000/month

Yes, you read that right and Young reportedly plans on defending this pearl clutch-worthy request by explaining that she doesn’t want to depend on Dre to pay her bills as they engage in what could, at some point, become a messy divorce.

This is just the latest development in their high-profile divorce that’s already been quite unconventional.

Nicole previously challenged the validity of their prenup by claiming she “unwillingly” signed the agreement in 1996 because of pressure from Dr. Dre. She went on to allege that they came to an understanding as a couple that their prenup would no longer be valid two years into their 25-year marriage.

According to Forbes, Dr. Dre’s net worth in 2019 was $800 million so we’re pretty sure Young will walk away with several M’s. How many? Stay tuned.

Thoughts on Dr. Dre’s wife asking for $2 million in spousal support? Wayyyy too much or fair for an almost billionaire? Tell us in the comments and peep the pettiest reactions on the flip.