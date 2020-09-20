SMH: Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Is Suing The Producer For Allegedly Hiding His Valuable Assets In Divorce

Unfortunately, it looks like Dr. Dre’s divorce isn’t going to get any easier any time soon.

According to reports from TMZ, the music industry mogul’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, has filed a lawsuit accusing Dre of hiding valuable assets from her.

She claims her estranged husband secretly transferred trademarks to his name and The Chronic to a solely owned holding company, thus denying her ownership of, what she calls, joint property. Young also alleges Dre had moved the assets prior to threatening her with divorce, shortly after he kicked her out of their home.

“How could someone treat his partner and spouse of 24 years, who helped transform him into a legitimate and respected business person as well as the devoted and hardworking mother of his three children with such indifference and misogyny, in disregard of her legal rights?” the 10-page complaint obtained the New York Daily News reads. “These valuable trademarks were filed during Andre’s marriage to Nicole, which coincided with Andre’s years of rising success in the music industry.”

TMZ goes on to reports that sources close to Dre claim that Young is not entitled to joint ownership of the aforementioned trademarks, pointing out that the rapper has used his stage name 1980s. Plus, he released his debut album, The Chronic, about four years before he got married to Young.

“It’s the act of a desperate woman who finally realized that the iron-clad prenup she signed doesn’t win her the lottery,” the insider told TMZ, going on to deny Young’s allegations of emotional and physical abuse. “In their 26 years together, there has never been any hint or claim of threatened or actual physical violence and the insinuation is an insult to actual victims of domestic abuse.”

This divorce has seemingly been messy from the beginning, and from the looks of it, it’s going to stay that way until it’s over.