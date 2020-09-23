“Bridezillas” Byke! Season 13 Is Off To A Spicy Start As Hangry Bride Stacy Risks It All For A Chicken Wing [Exclusive Clip]

“Bridezillas” are back to slay on their wedding day!

“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv TOMORROW and the show is right back where they left off, spotlighting ‘normal’ women who have turned into ‘Bridezillas,’ all in the name of planning the ‘perfect’ wedding. The fan favorite phenomenon, which was filmed prior to quarantine, returns for season 13 on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with the addition of Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love as the new voice of its signature series. This season, Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams! The premiere episode is still more than 24 hours away but WE GOTCHU with an exclusive clip and boyyyy is it a DOOZY!!!

Check it out below:

Wayment! Not the Mommy Makeover money. Would you tolerate the disrespect of having your Mommy Makeover AND your plate snatched?

And speaking of snatched, do you think Stacy and her bridesmaids will be snatched like Bey in time for the wedding?

HOSTED BY EMMY AWARD-WINNER LONI LOVE, SEASON 13 PREMIERES THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 AT 10:00 PM ET/PT ON WE tv

New to the show? No worries. WE tv has compiled a list of some of the best Bridezillas episodes and trust us they are filled with epic meltdowns, family feuds, and utter craziness. These girls won’t let anyone get in their way as they take a plunge to the altar.

Will you be watching?