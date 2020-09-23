Lawsuits: Cardi B And Hermana Hennessy Carolina Sued By Salty Soup CooKKKies For Being Labeled “Racist MAGA Supporters”

A few weeks back, Hennessy Carolina was minding her afro-latinx-a$$ business at Smith Point Beach in the Hamptons with her girlfriend Michelle when they were harassed by a group of belligerent MAGAs.

Let the white folks tell it, Hennessy ran down on them spitting, yelling, and threatening them because one of them was rockin’ a racist-a$$ MAGA hat according to TMZ. To be clear, if you are wearing that hat, you’re obviously a racist or a coon. Period. But we digress.

Cardi tweeted the cell phone video that Hennessy took and stated that the harassers were acting a fool because hermana Henny and Michelle are a minority gay couple. Now, Peter Caliendo, Pauline Caliendo and Manuel Alarcon are playing the victim with a lawsuit claiming that their “good name” was defamed by the accusations that are bigots. They are also claiming that the video that Belcalis posted was “edited” to make them took like racists. Again, not hard considering the hat but whatever.

Nooooo that big pink man was harassing my sister girlfriend to move her car for no reason and then my sister came there had a back and forth and they stood quit when she Wip that phone out .They was harassing 2 Women ! Ya going to catch the right fuckin one ! https://t.co/xcH1PvGVAB pic.twitter.com/rLym9O2yIU — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

No word from Cardi’s team but we don’t expect these moldy, musty, mildewed MAGAs to so much as an apology after this lawsuit has been settled. Go cry to Tucker Carlson or one of the other d!¢kheads at Faux News about your snowflakery.