The Gina Rodriguez JUMPED Out: Dascha Polanco Is Getting DRAGGED For THESE Tweets About Diversity In Hollywood

The Emmy nominations on Wednesday showed a whole lot of love to Black creatives as we had the likes of Zendaya, Regina King, and more get nominated for major awards. Instead of celebrating this win for everyone, actor John Leguizamo instead decided to complain about a lack of representation:

“Why can’t we Latinx have a piece of the pie? We are the largest ethnic group in America and missing as if we didn’t exist!”

That was bad enough, then Dascha Polanco jumped in the mix with:

“If Its only us speaking up on it, no one cares. It’s the silence from those that fight for equality but only their equality. Diversity but Diverse enough to include thyself That mentality of “As long as I’m good; 🤷🏽‍♀️ I don’t see a damn thing.”

Here’s the thing: Afro-Latino is a thing. Take, for instance, Jharrel Jerome, who is of Dominican descent and is Afro-Latino, and who co-starred in When They See Us with Leguizamo AND Polanco. He won an Emmy last year. Did Dascha and John claim him as a win for Latinx people?

“When will we finally get good Latino representation?!” It’s always been here?? Tf? pic.twitter.com/Ypd21x2LSf — 🌴still a ho for bong joon🌴 (@thatidomagirl) July 29, 2020

Naturally, Dascha is getting big dragged for this. She’s since responded and she’s claiming that she’s talking about the Hollywood higher-ups who need to work harder for inclusion.

Suuuuuuuure, Dascha. That’s what you meant.

“Guys when I speak of THOSE, thy [sic] I speak of the ppl in positions of Power, decision maker I am such a huge supporter of inclusion YES Finally we are seeing change. That’s the silver lining and I celebrate it. TALK about it all the time…bts is where it need to start.”

