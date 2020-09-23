Where’s Tiffany? Fans Notice Amanda Seales’ ‘Insecure’ Emmy Party Absence — Was She Snubbed AGAIN?

Why can’t Amanda Seales get her just due? Earlier this week, the comedian blasted The Real for allegedly plagiarizing her ideas and now fans have noticed she didn’t get to celebrate Insecure’s Emmy nods with the rest of her co-stars. Was she shut out of the party?

Issa Rae and literally every single other person cast to HBO’s Insecure gathered to celebrate 8 Emmy nominations, grabbing one win for “Outstanding single-picture editing” on Emmy night. The cast spiffy’d up and gathered in Inglewood’s SoFi stadium. Fans noticed immediately that Condola appeared to be pregnant, then questions about Amanda’s presence lingered. Where is she?

Even more photos were shared on Insecure’s official IG account that showed off the (almost) full cast.

Seales portrays Tiffany DuBois on the Issa Rae lead show. Speculation over her presence was particular because last year Seales made headlines for being turned away from an Emmy party because Issa’s publicist allegedly shut her out. Did it happen again?

So will Amanda Seales be on the next season of #InsecureHBO? Because she sure didn’t acknowledge the Emmy they won and limited her comments on IG. Probably because inquiring minds what to know…🤨 — 💫Renee💫 (@Reney730) September 21, 2020

So far, Amanda has not mentioned the party of even the show’s nominations on social media. Maybe she didn’t care to celebrate the white man’s awards show? What do YOU think happened here?