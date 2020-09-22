People Ain’t Isht! Amanda Seales Puts Former Employer “The Real” On Blast For Allegedly Plagiarizing THIS From Her

Amanda Seales called out ‘The Real’ for egregiously jacking her entire ‘Smart, Funny and Black’ brand it seems, describing her former workplace as ‘low class.’

The ‘Insecure’ actress used her Instagram platform to address her aggravation with ‘The Real’ after spotting a graphic that was used on a recent episode eerily similar to her own brand she created. Seales showed followers that both emblems featured a crescent-like shield and similar themes.

Once again @therealdaytime demonstrates its low class and even lower vibration. Just so we’re clear, this is an EGREGIOUS bite of my “Smart Funny & Black” brand in an attempt to bring black awareness into the programming of The Real. They couldn’t find ANY OTHER WAY to do this without it being a bite of my creation.

Amanda continued, explaining that calling out The Real on social media was necessary to put their apparent shenanigans on blast, regardless if they had any positive intentions.

Yes, I’m saying this on social media because the CONTINUED thievery of black people’s work (even when supported by other BIPOC) needs to be called the F out and also because this is the most energy I’ll give it before going on with my day and creating more dopeness that will inevitably be pilfered by the less talented/ethical/ancestrally connected individuals of our species. Happy Monday. VOTE!

What makes it worse, Amanda ALREADY blasted ‘The Real’ for coddling a white TV exec who allegedly claimed Amanda broke her spirit. Ironically, Seales said the producer kept coming to her for advice about how to turn “Smart, Funny and Black”, Amanda’s own gameshow, into a segment and Amanda asked “am I going to get producer credit?”

Amanda had suggested there be a Black producer assigned to the segment after the assigned producer suggested Amanda “write down” what she needed to know about the Black themed content, which she says the producer took offense to. This situation was an eye-opener to Seales, leading to her departure from the program.

On a brighter note, Amanda has been using her “Smart, Funny and Black” platform to educate folks about voting! Good for her. And shame on people for stealing.

Wow! Who knew it would even boil down to (allegedly) STEALING. Are y’all still watching ‘The Real’ after this? Does Amanda have a case here?