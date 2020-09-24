Ho Sit Down: Bigoty, Blonde, Bottom-Shelf White Woman Tumeric Larynx Believes Breonna Taylor Should Be Dead

This b!t¢h…

No one should be surprised at anything that comes out of Tomi Lahren‘s mouth but that doesn’t mean that her words fall on deaf ears. We hear her loud and clear and we don’t hide our desire for her to receive the painful and/or embarrassing karma that she so richly deserves. Interpret that any way you’d like.

Yesterday, the Amerikkkan “justice” system decided that Breonna’s life doesn’t matter and Tumor Loogie was SUPER excited to agree. 7 minutes after the grand jury decision was announced by Koontucky Attorney General Daniel KKKameron, Tawny took her dumbass on Twitter to say…this…

It is NOT an officer’s duty to gamble with his/her life so you can happily and comfortably resist arrest. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 23, 2020

Breonna’s death had nothing to do with resisting arrest so what the f**k this ho is talking about is anyone’s guess. She tried to clean it up with some faux empathy that she can shove right up her DAP.

What happened to Breonna Taylor is a horrible tragedy but for the Left to assert the officers came in to attack her in a blind and racist rage is a LIE and to burn down and ravage yet another community over it is not justice and not acceptable. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 23, 2020

Her true thoughts were revealed when she began responding to people who were frying her bird-ass for her caucasian headassery.

And you’ve just made my point. Leftists have been lead to believe they are entitled to physically attack and harm those who don’t subscribe to their world view. https://t.co/lCDLBxu31E — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 24, 2020

To be clear, no one is “entitled” to physically attack Turnip but we certainly don’t mind if they do. It is what it is. Don’t start none, won’t be none.

You just justified cops shooting innocent Black people like Breonna Taylor out of “fear” for their saftey. How much fear does a sleeping Black woman instill in 3 police officers? The badge isn’t a license to murder—full stop. Stop playing yourself with this senseless hypocrisy. https://t.co/k2DnRUBuC6 — Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) September 24, 2020

Tiki Torch Lightning could not longer obfuscate her disdain for Breonna and finally decided to play the bigot joker…

Interesting how you conveniently ignore the fact her boyfriend SHOT FIRST. https://t.co/nMYh8iV1kW — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 24, 2020

We all know why Kenneth Walker fired those shots because the police either didn’t announce themselves at all or at the very least audibly enough that a SLEEPING PERSON would awake and hear the announcement. Maybe one day Tangi will walk into the wrong house like Amber Guyger and get shot a couple times by a scared person who thought she was a burglar. Then she’ll understand.