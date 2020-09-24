A Lil Positivity: G Herbo Purchases His Old Elementary School & Turns It Into A Community Center

G Herbo is making a major contribution to his community.

The Chicago native just purchased the Overton Elementary School, which he attended as a child. According to reports from HotNewHipHop, the school closed its doors in 2013, but instead of letting the facility become another condemned building, the rapper decided to transform it into a community development center.

When speaking on his decision to do so, Herbo explained that the purchase has allowed him to establish a position as a leader in his community.

“This is just about being able to lead by example for the next generation,” G Herbo explained to HotNewHipHop. “We’re really just trying to change the narrative and lead by example … and show the next generation that they can do what we’re doing even greater. We’re not saying we’re going to see drastic change tomorrow, but if we keep this up, there’s limitless opportunities and it’s limitless where we can go.”

In line with this major streak of positivity, the rapper spent this past weekend hosting the #YearoftheYouth giveback for children in the community. The rapper was joined by fellow Chicago natives Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Joey Purp, and other popular community figures as they marched through the city’s South Side and handed out over 2,000 backpacks filled with necessary school supplies for students in need.

In addition to providing children with necessities for school, the program also aims to organize and lead community outreach and funding towards youth-centered educational programs. It also plans to provide free feminine care products, COVID testing, and hot meals to Chicago families.